White Truffle CAKE MILK THC-A PRE-ROLLS | (6CT) 3G

by Wellness Vibe
HybridTHC 24%CBD —
About this product

Experience with Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls, where each box delivers six meticulously crafted pre-rolls, ensuring a premium session every time. These exotic pre-rolls contain a total of 3 grams, with each pre-roll weighing 0.5 grams. Designed for those who appreciate the finer details of high-quality pre-rolls, Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Rolls provide a potent and luxurious experience from the first spark to the last puff.

Cake Milk Pre-Rolls are made from carefully selected hemp flower, known for their high THC-A content and rich terpene profiles. The result is a smooth, flavorful smoke that captures the essence of the plant. Each pre-roll is expertly filled and rolled to ensure even burning and consistent delivery of THC-A with every draw.

Cake Milk THC-A Pre-Roll Strains

Black Cherry Gelato – Hybrid
Blueberry Dream – Sativa
Bubblegum Gelato – Hybrid
Berry Rntz – Hybrid
Strawberry Sour Diesel – Sativa
White Truffle – Indica

Additional Product Information

Potent Effects
Premium Quality
Exotic THC-A Pre-Rolls
2018 Farm Bill Compliant Containing Less Than .3% Delta-9

About this strain

White Truffle is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain that is a type of Gorilla Butter. This strain produces a quick-hitting head high that will clear your mind of worry. Eventually, these effects can be felt throughout your body, leaving you in a relaxing trance. Consumers who have enjoyed White Truffle weed describe the high as "calming and slightly buzzy." This strain is best when enjoyed after a long day of work or during the evening hours to relax and unwind. White Truffle features a savory and earthy flavor profile accompanied by a mild skunky aroma. Medical marijuana patients choose White Truffle to relieve symptoms associated with stress and fatigue. White Truffle is dusted by frosty white trichomes and features dark brown hairs. It comes from the small breeder Fresh Coast Genetics in Michigan, although Parabellum Genetics has a strain of the same name. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed White Truffle cannabis before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Wellness Vibe
Wellness Vibe
Step into the world of natural wellness with Your Wellness Vibe. Specializing in delta-8 CBD, cannabis, and mushroom-based products, we’re here to help you achieve peace of mind and body. With free shipping and a bonus gift with each order, every purchase feels like a treat.
