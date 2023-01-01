WCC’s 2090 Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of some futuristic heat from Kenny Powers and the Powerzzzup crew. A trichomes-loaded fusion of the Snowman and Y-life strains, 2090’s flowers express a tight and chunky bud structure that flashes shades of dark and light green, purple, and orange. A loud strain with a sweet floral nose, the taste is a mouth-watering indulgence. The effects instill a full-body high that’s mentally stimulating.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.