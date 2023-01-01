WCC’s 2090 Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of some futuristic heat from Kenny Powers and the Powerzzzup crew. A trichomes-loaded fusion of the Snowman and Y-life strains, 2090’s flowers express a tight and chunky bud structure that flashes shades of dark and light green, purple, and orange. A loud strain with a sweet floral nose, the taste is a mouth-watering indulgence. The effects instill a full-body high that’s mentally stimulating.

Show more