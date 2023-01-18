About this product
3 Bears OG Live Resin Cartridge by WCC is a full-gram cart of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from a select phenotype of its namesake strain, this live resin oil emits a classic OG flavor that smacks of spicy fruit and zesty citrus. The gassy sweetness translates nicely into a flavorful, dab-like vape. With the simple click of a button, this 1g cart of terp-centric Indica oil delivers a blissful rush of serenity that progresses into a full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
