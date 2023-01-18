3 Bears OG Live Resin Cartridge by WCC is a full-gram cart of whole-plant, full-spectrum oil. Produced from a select phenotype of its namesake strain, this live resin oil emits a classic OG flavor that smacks of spicy fruit and zesty citrus. The gassy sweetness translates nicely into a flavorful, dab-like vape. With the simple click of a button, this 1g cart of terp-centric Indica oil delivers a blissful rush of serenity that progresses into a full-melt body high.