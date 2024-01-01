Acai Mints Premium Flower delivers a complex hit with an intense flavor combination of sweet and tart fruit with notes of chocolate-berry undertones. An Indica forward cross of the Acai Berry Gelato x Kush Mints, Acai Mints has a slightly minty exhale with hints of spicy-sweet bubble gum. A perfect nighttime indulgence, its effects create a comfortable body high and chill headspace that's both relaxed and mindful.

