Airheadz Premium Flower is a mind-blowing Indica dominant hybrid cross of Runtz and Pink Runtz. The flowers smell like a bag of fresh fruit, filled with berries and ripe cherries. This breathtaking aroma translates well to the overall flavor profile with an added gassiness on the exhale. The buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. Another solid strain for your smoking rotation, its effects are strong and fast hitting. Consumers should be prepared for strong cerebral effects followed by a relaxing sensation throughout the body.