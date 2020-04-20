West Coast Cure
Airheadz - 3.5g CUREflower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Airheadz is a mind-blowing Indica dominant hybrid cross of the Runtz and Pink Runtz strains. The flowers smell sweet, like a bag of fresh fruit, filled with berries and ripe cherries. This breathtaking aroma translates well to the overall flavor profile with an added gassiness on the exhale. Airheadz buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues, with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. Another solid strain for your smoking rotation, it’s effects are strong and fast hitting. Consumers should be prepared for strong cerebral effects followed by a relaxing sensation throughout the body.
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Pink Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
35% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
30% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
17% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
11% of people say it helps with pain
