Airheadz Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning cross of Runtz x Pink Runtz. The flowers have a captivating aroma that carries through to the flavor, enhanced by a touch of gassiness on the exhale. The buds are chunky with medium density, showcasing green and purple hues with a generous coating of frosty white trichomes. A great addition to your smoking rotation, this strain delivers potent and fast-acting effects.



