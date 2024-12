Airheadz Top Shelf Flower is a mind-blowing Indica dominant cross of Runtz x Pink Runtz. The flowers emit an inviting aroma reminiscent of a bag of fresh produce, with rich, complex undertones. This captivating scent translates well to the overall flavor profile with an added gassiness on the exhale. The buds are chunky with medium density, showcasing green and purple hues covered in frosty white trichomes. Another solid strain for your smoking rotation, its effects are strong and fast-hitting.

