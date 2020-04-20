About this product

Airheadz is a mind-blowing Indica dominant hybrid cross of the Runtz and Pink Runtz strains. The flowers smell sweet, like a bag of fresh fruit, filled with berries and ripe cherries. This breathtaking aroma translates well to the overall flavor profile with an added gassiness on the exhale. Airheadz buds are chunky with a medium density, flashing green and purple hues with copious amounts of frosty white trichomes. Another solid strain for your smoking rotation, it’s effects are strong and fast hitting. Consumers should be prepared for strong cerebral effects followed by a relaxing sensation throughout the body.



* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.

