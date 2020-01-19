West Coast Cure
Alien Cookies Live Resin Sauce
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Alien Cookies Live Resin Sauce is a balanced 50/50 hybrid extract with a smooth earthy flavor and galactic appeal. A kushy dab with synergistic qualities, the sauce has a vanilla flavor profile with sweet maple undertones. Valued by consumers for its flavorful terpenes and therapeutic cannabinoids, the Alien Cookies high is known to instill a blissful and uplifting mindset.
A great extract for those looking to contemplate the existence of UFOs, flying saucers, and interdimensional time travel, Alien Cookies Live Resin Sauce also sparks repressed creativity and soothes aching joints with it’s powerful entourage effects.
* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
Alien Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
32% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
16% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
16% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Gastrointestinal disorder
8% of people say it helps with gastrointestinal disorder
