Alien Cookies Live Resin Sauce is a balanced 50/50 hybrid extract with a smooth earthy flavor and galactic appeal. A kushy dab with synergistic qualities, the sauce has a vanilla flavor profile with sweet maple undertones. Valued by consumers for its flavorful terpenes and therapeutic cannabinoids, the Alien Cookies high is known to instill a blissful and uplifting mindset.



A great extract for those looking to contemplate the existence of UFOs, flying saucers, and interdimensional time travel, Alien Cookies Live Resin Sauce also sparks repressed creativity and soothes aching joints with it’s powerful entourage effects.



* West Coast Cure concentrates are tested in compliance with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.