Amarelo Live Resin Cartridge is a blissful Sativa 510-cart that unleashes inner creativity. An invigorating vape with a refreshing profile of herbal and floral notes, Amarelo’s essence carries subtle hints of spring blossoms and wood. Its effects deliver a euphoric headspace that helps consumers transcend ordinary conceptual constraints. Discover the art of relaxation and inspiration with Amarelo.



*A spent cannabis cartridge shall be properly disposed of as hazardous waste at a household hazardous waste collection facility or other approved facility.

