Animal Mints Premium Flower is a meticulously crafted Hybrid strain by Seed Junky Genetics. This exceptional cultivar boasts a captivating blend of Animal Cookies and SinMint Cookies, resulting in a truly unforgettable experience. While the dense, knuckled buds, adorned with shimmering ripe trichomes, are a testament to the expert cultivation process, its skunky savor and earthy aroma tantalize the senses. Get ready to hibernate as Animal Mints delivers a potent sedative effect.

