Animal Mintz Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain bred by Seed Junky Genetics. A three-way cross of Animal Mints x Blue Power x GSC, it has a sweet skunky nose with a menthol and mint flavor. The flowers are knuckled, dense, bright green, and sparkle with ripe trichomes. A potent sedative, the high generated by this strain is NOT recommended for those with a busy social schedule.