Animal Mints Live Resin Badder is a Hybrid concentrate processed from the Animal Cookies x SinMint Cookies cross. A whole-plant, full-spectrum badder, it has a sweet and skunky nose with an earthy menthol flavor. Extracted from fresh frozen flowers at peak maturation, the high produces a full-melt body sensation and contemplative mindset.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.