About this product
West Coast Cure’s Apple Burst CUREpen Cartridge produces an engaging vape with a hint of sour apples and petrol. A Sativa leaning oil, the 1 gram Apple Burst 510 Cartridge elevates your mood and replenishes your spirit after just one pull.
* All West Coast Cure products are California compliant.
About this brand
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.