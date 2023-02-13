Apple Cider Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain derived from the Apple Fritter x Pure Michigan cross. A densely structured olive green flower with burnt sienna hues, its effects soothe the overstressed consumer with a powerful apple cider aroma and flavors of sweet apples and spice. As relaxing as a hot cup of Cider on a cold rainy day, the high provides a full-melt body buzz that soothes the senses.

