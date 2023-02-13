Apple Cider Premium Flower is an Indica-leaning Hybrid strain derived from the Apple Fritter x Pure Michigan cross. A densely structured olive green flower with burnt sienna hues, its effects soothe the overstressed consumer with a powerful apple cider aroma and flavors of sweet apples and spice. As relaxing as a hot cup of Cider on a cold rainy day, the high provides a full-melt body buzz that soothes the senses.
No product reviews
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.