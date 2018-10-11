Apple Crisp is an Indica-leaning Hybrid that mixes some of the best phenotypes from the Cookies strain crossed with a Sour Apple x Sour Diesel. Frosty, tight, knuckled, and supple, the flowers express an earthy nose of baked apples and spicy pastries. A peppery and smooth hitting cannabis confection for the connoisseur in your smoke circle, the effects help hit the mental ‘pause’ or ‘slow motion’ button – allowing for immersive thought.