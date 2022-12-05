About this product
Apple Crisp Top Shelf Flower is a sweet and sour Hybrid that mixes some of the best phenotypes from the Cookies strain crossed with a Sour Apple x Sour Diesel. Frosty, tight, knuckled, and supple, the flowers express an earthy nose of baked apples and spicy pastries. A peppery and smooth hitting cannabis confection for the connoisseur in your smoke circle, the effects help hit the mental ‘pause’ or ‘slow motion’ button – allowing for immersive thought.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC