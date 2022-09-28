About this product
Apple Fritter Premium Flower is an Indica-forward Hybrid first cultivated in Northern California by Lumpy's Flowers. A mix of the Sour Apple and Animal Cookies strains, it produces an aromatic flower that’s bulky, knuckled, and laden with ripe trichomes. The smell and flavor from this genetic mashup creates a sweet and earthy aroma that features a hit of fresh-baked apples. A harmonic cross of flavor and effect, the high creates a relaxed and productive headspace for the daily toker.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC