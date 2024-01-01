WCC's Apple Fritter CUREjoint is an indica-forward Hybrid joint that creates a relaxed and productive headspace for the daily toker. A cross of the Sour Apple x Animal Cookies strains, it produces an aromatic 1-gram joint that reeks of sweet earth and fresh-baked apples. A harmonic collaboration of flavor and effect, the high produces a creative headspace.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.