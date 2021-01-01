West Coast Cure
Apple Pie - 3.5g CUREflower
About this product
Apple Pie is a sweet and fruity hybrid that crosses the Slymer and Sour Apple cultivars. A blended profile of terpenes and cannabinoids, the strain delivers a delicious smoke that offers hints of ripe apples, vanilla, and spice. A breathtaking way to start or end your day, the effects are typically calming and cerebral.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!