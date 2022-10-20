Apple Sherbet is a fabulous Indica-dominant flower that expresses a gassy nose with a nice apple funk. A high-octane cross of Now and Later x Gelato x True OG, WCC’s Apple Sherbet offers an amazing treat for the seasoned consumer. The flavor has a thick skunk taste with a sweet fruity palate and a hint of diesel fuel. Another powerful flower from West Coast Cure, Apple Sherbet’s effects are potent and euphoric.



* All of West Coast Cure’s 1 gram top-shelf indoor flowers are packaged in nitro sealed mylar bags for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.