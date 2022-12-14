About this product
Apple Sherbet Premium Flower is a fabulous Indica-dominant cultivar that expresses a gassy nose with a nice apple funk. A high-octane cross of Now and Later x Gelato x True OG, WCC’s Apple Sherbet offers an amazing treat for the seasoned consumer. The flavor has a thick skunk taste with a sweet fruity palate and a hint of diesel fuel. Another powerful flower from West Coast Cure, Apple Sherbet’s effects are potent and euphoric.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
