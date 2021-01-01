West Coast Cure
Apple Snax 1/8th Canned Flower (3.5g)
About this product
Apple Snax is a sweet, Indica dominant treat that crosses the genetics of Apple Fritter and SFV OG. The end result of this hybridized cross delivers a fresh, crisp bite of apple cut with a pungent OG taste of petrol. Once lit, ripped, and exhaled, the smoke from Apple Snax instills a euphoric mindset that provides a deep sense of relaxation.
Frosty, dense, with a candy apple nose, Apple Snax is a go-to strain when you need a relaxing treat!
* All of West Coast Cure's indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California's Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.
