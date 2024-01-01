Apple Tarts Premium Flower helps get your shine on! A refreshing Hybrid cross of the Apple Fritter and Runtz strain, this craft-cannabis cultivar has a tart nose, diesel and gas palate, and a zesty and refreshing flavor. Sun-grown to perfection, this batch of terpene-soaked Apples has densely knuckled buds with purple and green hues and frosty ripe trichomes. Focused, energized, and uplifting, its effects tickle at the creative mindset for hours.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.