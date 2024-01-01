Apple Tarts Premium Flower helps get your shine on! A refreshing Hybrid cross of the Apple Fritter and Runtz strain, this craft-cannabis cultivar has a tart nose, diesel and gas palate, and a zesty and refreshing flavor. Sun-grown to perfection, this batch of terpene-soaked Apples has densely knuckled buds with purple and green hues and frosty ripe trichomes. Focused, energized, and uplifting, its effects tickle at the creative mindset for hours.

