Apples & Bananas Premium Flower is a Hybrid cross of the Blue Power and Gelatti cultivars. Popular among mindful consumers, its dense buds have a lime green hue with subtle hints of purple and offer an aroma of sweet, tart fruit. The high provides noteworthy effects that can help consumers relax and contemplate their own authenticity: “Don't try to be an apple if you are a banana. You will always be a second rate apple!”
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.