WCC's Apples & Bananas Premium Flower levels up your sesh with a Hybrid zest that’s got the flavor game on smash. These dense, lime green nugs with a touch of purple are drippin’ with tangy and nectar vibes. Twist it up and let the high take you on a journey of self-discovery. Real talk, this strain will have you contemplating your own authenticity. Whether you’re hangin’ with the crew or neck deep in thought, Apples & Bananas keeps it 100 percent.

