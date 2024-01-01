Ashram Kush Live Rosin Fresh Press is a solventless extract of the Aphrodite, Shangri-La, Stellar Berry, SFV OG, and a Tahoe OG cross. Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms and processed by West Coast Cure’s team of artisan hash makers, its unique terpene profile creates a complex flavor with hints of earthy spice, sweet berries, and zesty citrus. While the high immediately feels like a meditative retreat for the senses, its overarching effect transforms the uptight mindset into a place of relaxed inspiration.

