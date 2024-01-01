Ashram Kush Live Rosin Fresh Press is a solventless extract of the Aphrodite, Shangri-La, Stellar Berry, SFV OG, and a Tahoe OG cross. Cultivated by Sunrise Mountain Farms and processed by West Coast Cure’s team of artisan hash makers, its unique terpene profile creates a complex flavor with hints of earthy spice, sweet berries, and zesty citrus. While the high immediately feels like a meditative retreat for the senses, its overarching effect transforms the uptight mindset into a place of relaxed inspiration.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.