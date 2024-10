Astro Mints Diamond Infused Premium Flower provides a celestial journey of pure Indica bliss. Crafted from a cosmic collision of Triangle Mints F1 x Kush Mints, these infused buds deliver an otherworldly experience. Enriched with dazzling THCa diamonds, these dense, emerald-green buds, sprinkled with pure stardust, radiate an intense potency and flavor. Whether you're blasting off on a solo mission through the multiverse or relaxing with your crew under the stars, Astro Mints diamond infused nugs are your go-to companion for a truly out-of-this-world trip.



