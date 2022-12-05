About this product
Bacio Gelato Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy smoke, this cultivar has a nice gassy finish with a heavier punch than straight Gelato. Procured from legacy farmers with the seasoned toker in mind, the buds are dense with a light green coloration and orange pistils. Considered by many to be one of the most potent genetic crosses within the Gelato genepool, its effects create a relaxed space between you and your problems.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC