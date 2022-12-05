Bacio Gelato Premium Flower is an Indica-dominant hybrid cross between Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Cookies. A sweet and earthy smoke, this cultivar has a nice gassy finish with a heavier punch than straight Gelato. Procured from legacy farmers with the seasoned toker in mind, the buds are dense with a light green coloration and orange pistils. Considered by many to be one of the most potent genetic crosses within the Gelato genepool, its effects create a relaxed space between you and your problems.