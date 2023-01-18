About this product
Bacio Gelato Live Resin Wet Badder is a sweet and savory concentrate that expresses an earthy dab with a nice petrol finish. Extracted from an Indica-leaning cross of the Thin Mint Cookies x Sunset Sherbet cultivars, these sappy ripe trichomes provide a heady effect that delivers a relaxed headspace with a full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000171-LIC