Bakers Delight is an indica leaning Hybrid that was first propagated by the skilled growers at DNA Genetics. A loud and gassy blend of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and one of DNA’s delicious Sorbet phenos, the flowers express a sweet cookie dough nose with a nice petrol punch. The flavor, much like its aroma, is creamy, sweet, and packed with a high octane finish. Sticky, light green with a silky trichome sheen, Bakers’ buds are chunky, firm and supple. A smokeable culinary cannabis, the effects are a relaxing treat for the head.
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.