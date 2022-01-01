Bakers Delight is an indica leaning Hybrid that was first propagated by the skilled growers at DNA Genetics. A loud and gassy blend of Girl Scout Cookies (GSC) and one of DNA’s delicious Sorbet phenos, the flowers express a sweet cookie dough nose with a nice petrol punch. The flavor, much like its aroma, is creamy, sweet, and packed with a high octane finish. Sticky, light green with a silky trichome sheen, Bakers’ buds are chunky, firm and supple. A smokeable culinary cannabis, the effects are a relaxing treat for the head.