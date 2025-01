Bakers Dozen Live Resin Badder melts like your favorite dessert but dabs like a heavyweight champ. With Milk & Cookies x Rainbow Chip genetics, this badder is packed with terps like limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, serving up sweet cookie dough vibes with a zesty citrus twist. Think snack time for grown-ups, minus the crumbs. It’s creamy, it’s smooth, and it’s here to flex—so dab up and get baked, literally.

