About this product
WCC's Banana Cream Cake Premium Flower is a Hybrid strain that produces a creamy and tropical nose with uplifting effects. A boutique cultivar, it provides a tropical hit of gassy bananas and creamy fruit. The flower expresses tight conical-shaped buds with light green hues and frosty white trichomes. A hyperactive Sativa, its effects are creative and motivating.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
West Coast Cure
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC