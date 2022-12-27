About this product
Banana Dream Premium Flower is a Sativa dominant cross of the legendary Blue Dream and Banana OG strains. It features a hazey nose with undertones of sweet berry and light spice. Backed by a pleasant hint of bananas and berries, the flavor is sweet and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. Even the smaller flowers are light green with a blue-ish sheen, flash bright orange pistils, and come loaded with psychoactive trichomes. A great strain for starting the day, Banana Dream pairs well with that first cup of morning coffee ... or anytime you’re looking for a lift!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
