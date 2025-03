Get ready to vibe out with WCC’s Banana Pudding, the Hybrid smoke that’s got you buzzin’ like some heady deep beats. A cross of GSC x Banana OG, this strain drops conical-shaped nugs that shine with frosty trichomes and light green hues. This pudding ain't no joke! It packs a serious punch that'll have you laid back and rhyming' some wild bars: ‘Bana, fanna, oo-nana, why can’t I stand-a on the veranda.’





read more