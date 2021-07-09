West Coast Cure
Banana Dream - 7g CUREsmalls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Banana Dream sativa dominant hybrid cross of the legendary Blue Dream and Banana OG strains. It features a hazey nose with undertones of sweet berry and light spice. Backed by a pleasant hint of bananas and berries, the flavor is sweet and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. These smaller flowers are light green with a blue-ish sheen, flash bright orange pistils, and come loaded with psychoactive trichomes. A great strain for starting the day, Banana Dream pairs well with that first cup of morning coffee ... or anytime you’re looking for a nice lift!
* All indoor top-shelf flowers by West Coast Cure™ are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.s.
Banana Dream effects
Reported by real people like you
10 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Uplifted
10% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
10% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
10% of people report feeling relaxed
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
10% of people say it helps with fatigue
Headaches
10% of people say it helps with headaches
