This Banana Dream Live Resin Badder extracts the best from the Banana OG and Blue Dream strains. A Sativa leaning concentrate with a hazey nose and undertones of sweet berry and herbs, the flavor is honeyed and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. The texture is grainy with THC crystalline, yellowish in color with shades of amber. While most can’t avoid daily stress triggers, the effects of this Live Resin Badder helps the busy mind appreciate those fleeting moments of joy.