This Banana Dream Live Resin Badder extracts the best from the Banana OG and Blue Dream strains. A Sativa leaning concentrate with a hazey nose and undertones of sweet berry and herbs, the flavor is honeyed and fruity with a smooth creamy finish. The texture is grainy with THC crystalline, yellowish in color with shades of amber. While most can’t avoid daily stress triggers, the effects of this Live Resin Badder helps the busy mind appreciate those fleeting moments of joy.
Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
West Coast Cure
West coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.