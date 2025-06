Crafted with care and enjoyed with ease, Banana Jelly is the new go-to for wake n bakes or creative sessions. This flavorful cultivar brings a delicate banana essence layered with soft, sugary undertones that are both clean and nuanced. Delivering a clear-headed lift, this holds its place as a favorite for artists, thinkers, and anyone on the move. One hit, and you’ll be going bananas—in the best way.



