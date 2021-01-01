About this product

West Coast Cure’sTM Banana OG is a select Indica-dominant hybrid with a sweet and slightly overripe nose of a banana and a fruity, petrol-infused OG flavor. The combined genetics are expressed in this gassed-up banana-centric strain that delivers a mellow head high; perfect for an evening out or relaxing after work. Flawlessly preserving the active terpenes and cannabinoids in WCC’s nitro-sealed can, the Banana OG flower’s resin-encrusted calyxes and sienna colored pistils seemingly come to life when unsealed.



Banana OG is another head-scratching strain that’s extremely introspective and therapeutic. Many workers in the 9-5 world enjoy this strain for it’s uppity, creative and recreational effects.



* All of West Coast Cure’s indoor top-shelf flowers are packaged in nitro-sealed cans for premium freshness and are compliant with California’s Bureau of Cannabis Control requirements.