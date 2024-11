WCC’s Banana OG Jefferey Infused Joint is your go-to when you need a boost. These Indica ‘Jays’ are crafted from our top-tier Premium Flower, loaded with Live Resin Diamonds, sprinkled with kief from our finest bud, and enhanced with natural terpenes. With a smooth, rich flavor and a kick of gas, it's got that tropical vibe you crave. Sold in packs of 5, the .65g Banana OG Jefferey offers a chill buzz with a motivational edge.

