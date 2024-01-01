Banana OG Live Resin Badder is extracted from a cross of the pungent and tasty OG Kush x Banana Kush. Providing a smooth and mellow dab with a mild banana and gas palate, its dynamic effects seemingly escalate long after you’ve ripped your last snap. Its relaxed Indica headspace morphs from a full-melt body high.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.