WCC’s Banana OG Live Resin Cartridge is extracted from a cross of the ever-popular OG Kush x Banana Kush strains. A smooth and mellow vape with a mild banana and gas palate, this 510-cart provides dynamic effects that seemingly escalate long after you’ve pulled your last hit. Its relaxed Indica effects morph from a full-melt body high into a chill mindset that pairs well with an hours-long binge-watch of your favorite Netflix shows.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.