WCC’s Banana OG Live Resin Cartridge is extracted from a cross of the ever-popular OG Kush x Banana Kush strains. A smooth and mellow vape with a mild banana and gas palate, this 510-cart provides dynamic effects that seemingly escalate long after you’ve pulled your last hit. Its relaxed Indica effects morph from a full-melt body high into a chill mindset that pairs well with an hours-long binge-watch of your favorite Netflix shows.

Show more