Unleash a tropical escape with Banana Papaya Live Resin Cartridge! This equatorial delight combines rich, exotic essences, delivering a smooth vape and tranquil experience. Each pull from this 1-gram cart transports you to a serene paradise, offering a potent, uplifting high. Perfect for those on-the-go moments, it’s the ultimate way to discreetly elevate your day.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.