WCC’s Banana Pudding is a fruity and potent cultivar that offers a sweet bouquet of bananas and spicy earth. A Hybrid cross of GSC and Banana OG, this Premium flower expresses tight conical-shaped buds with light green hues and frosty white trichomes. A head-rush hybrid, BP’s effects are potent and relaxing. Consumers beware! This pudding could very well leave you incapacitated and uttering nonsensical observations for hours: ‘Bana, fanna, oo-nana, why can’t I stand-a on the veranda.’
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
State License(s)
C11-0000512-LIC
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.