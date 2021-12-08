WCC’s Banana Pudding is a fruity and potent cultivar that offers a sweet bouquet of bananas and spicy earth. A Hybrid cross of GSC and Banana OG, this Premium flower expresses tight conical-shaped buds with light green hues and frosty white trichomes. A head-rush hybrid, BP’s effects are potent and relaxing. Consumers beware! This pudding could very well leave you incapacitated and uttering nonsensical observations for hours: ‘Bana, fanna, oo-nana, why can’t I stand-a on the veranda.’