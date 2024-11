Banana Punch slaps like a tropical one-two combo, blending the creamy vibes of Banana OG with the sweet punch of Purple Punch. Packed with limonene, myrcene, and caryophyllene, this strain serves up a bold hit of fresh flavors with a spicy, earthy kick on the exhale. Its smooth aroma of tropical terps and fresh herbs screams high-class fire. Twist it, spark it, and let the good vibes roll.



