Banana Punch T3 Cold Cure Rosin is a premium solventless extract born from the union of Banana OG and Purple Punch strains. This fusion results in a terpene-rich profile dominated by limonene, caryophyllene, and linalool, delivering a sweet, tropical aroma with hints of banana and berry. The cold cure process preserves the rosin's creamy consistency and vibrant flavor, offering a smooth, flavorful experience for discerning consumers seeking quality and potency.

