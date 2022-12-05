About this product
Banana Runtz Premium Flower is a fruity Hybrid cross of Zkittles x Gelato. The colorful collaboration of high-end genetics delivers a sweet and earthy flower with a sugar-berry nose and a ripe banana zest. Meticulously cured, manicured, and preserved, the light green buds have pink and purple hues and are covered in a fine dusting of amber trichomes. The effects create a well balanced high that relaxes the body and quiets the mind.
West Coast Cure built its reputation by offering the highest quality concentrates available. Known for our world famous badder and more recently our beautiful diamonds, consumers know they can trust the tech behind all things CURE.
C11-0000512-LIC