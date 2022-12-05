Banana Runtz Premium Flower is a fruity Hybrid cross of Zkittles x Gelato. The colorful collaboration of high-end genetics delivers a sweet and earthy flower with a sugar-berry nose and a ripe banana zest. Meticulously cured, manicured, and preserved, the light green buds have pink and purple hues and are covered in a fine dusting of amber trichomes. The effects create a well balanced high that relaxes the body and quiets the mind.